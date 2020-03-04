Image copyright CARL DE SOUZA Image example Nyantakyi na Vice Presido of Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Accra High Court grant former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi Ghc1 million bail after dem slap fraud charges on am plus another former GFA official.

Dem slap Kwesi Nyantakyi den Abdulai Alhassan, former Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association plus three counts of conspiracy to commit crime including fraud den corruption for court on Wednesday.

De two former football managers dey face prosecution after dem appear inside Number 12 documentary which undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas take expose corruption inside Ghana football.

For de video inside, one fit see as Mr Nyantakyi dey promise people contracts using President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo en name, collect money put plastic bag inside den stuff.

Charges wey Attorney General office file for court against am dey include conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud den corruption by a public officer.

Dem grant both suspects Ghc1 million bail plus three sureties, wey dem for justify one.

Court adjourn de case go March 25, but say both suspects for report to de police CID every Friday.