Ghana ‘accident and alatsa’ car importation ban bore car dealers

Image copyright Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority

Government start de process which go ban de importation of cars wey chop over 10 years den accident cars.

Parliament on Tuesday approve Joint Committees on Finance, Trade and Industry and Tourism report which push for amendments to Customs Act, 2015.

De Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020 wan amend de Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891) den provide incentives give automotive manufacturers and assemblers wey register under Ghana Automotive Manufacturing Development Programme (GAMDP).

Government say de move go strengthen de automobile industry, help Ghanaians buy affordable locally assembled new cars, while also keeping de roads safe from accident cars.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah reveal say "what we want to do be say we wan make cars for Ghana very cheap so say de person who wan bring over-aged vehicle sake of e be cheap… go fit buy cheap vehicle wey dem manufacture for Ghana."

But de move no go down well plus de Automotive Dealers Union Ghana (ADUG).

General Secretary of de Union, Clifford Ansu talk BBC Pidgin say "dem for be specific, what be accident car? Car wey damage physically beyond repairs, nobody sef go import am."

"But if maybe de fender, bonnet, de highlights or tail lights break wey dem describe am as accident cars, dem go allow cars wey get accident locally to go back on de road or dem go remove those ones too?" he add.

Mr Ansu say dem petition government make dem exempt mini buses for trotro, den loading cars from de ban sake of de car assembly plants no dey do mini vans or cargo loading trucks.

Some Minority members for Ghana Parliament dey demand for withdrawal of de customs (Amendments) Bill 2020 wey dem lay on Tuesday March 3.

Dem say dis move go take away de daily bread of Ghanaians wey dey inside de car import business inside.

In de last two years alone global car manufacturers like VW, Nissan, Toyota den Renault all show interest say dem go like open assembly plants for Ghana.