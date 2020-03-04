Coronavirus: See how to make your own hand sanitizer

Image copyright Getty Images Image example All over di world, coronavirus don make hand sanitizer difficult to see to buy

All over di world, di outbreak of di coronavirus don make everyday tins - like toilet roll, face mask and even hand sanitizer cost well-well but what if pesin no fit see am buy sef?

Di World Health Organisation (WHO) recommend hand sanitizer as di next tin to use kill germs for hand, if water and soap no dey available.

Di problem be say hand sanitizer don scarce for many places all over di world, including Nigeria wia authorities dia don confam one case of coronavirus patient.

For Lagos, one BBC tori pesin torchlight say hand sanitizer no dey market again, and wen pesin see am to buy, di price go don go up four times.

Dettol hand sanitizer wey, before di coronavirus outbreak, na N500 ($1.5) for 50ml, na im some pipo don see for like N3000 ($9).

So if pesin wan do im own sanitizer for house, e dey possible? Di answer na yes and WHO don release method for am.

But no be everibody suppose begin produce hand sanitizer, or go even fit do am well as sabi pipo like Pharm John Oluwadero draw ear say if pesin do di wrong tin - like if you no use di correct alcohol - wahala fit dey.

How to prepare hand sanitizer

Di main ingredient na isopropyl alcohol, glycerol, and hydrogen peroxide, although we no fit give you step-by-step method for here (you fit follow WHO guide).

Mix inside bowl:

2/3 cup 99% isopropyl alcohol

1/3 cup aloe vera gel (or glycerol)

8-10 drops essential oil (like lavender, vanilla, peppermint, grapefruit)

Pour am into hand sanitizer bottle

Anoda Nigerian Pharmacist Wilson Ukeme also explain di process for Twitter.

According to US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, for hand sanitizer to work well-well to kill germ, e need to get at least 60% isopropyl alcohol content.

Warning

But Pharm John Oluwadero draw ear give pipo say make dem no try to make am if dem no sabi chemicals because dem fit go make something wey go cause wahala for skin or even poison dem.

Hand sanitizer scarce worldwide

From UK, to South Korea to Italy, pipo dey find hand sanitizer to buy because e no too dey again, although di big big companies wey dey produce am say dem dey try to work hard to meet demand.