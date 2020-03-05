Ronaldinho enter police net ontop fake passport accuse

Image copyright Reuters Image example Ronaldinho retire afta seven games for Fluminese in 2015

Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho dey police custody for Paraguay ontop accuse say im use fake passport enta di kontri, according to authorities.

Police search di hotel for di capital, Asuncion, on Wednesday, wia im dey stay wit im brother.

Paraguay interior minister bin tell ESPN Brazil say dem never arrest di two of dem but dem dey under investigation.

Minister Euclides Acevedo also confam say di brothers don deny di accuse and dem dey co-operate wit authorities.

Image copyright Fiscalia Paraguay, on Facebook Image example Photograph of Paraguay ID card wey Paraguayan authorities say get "Ronaldo" name

For July 2019, di player lose im Brazilian and Spanish passports ontop tax money wey im no pay.

"Ronaldinho go get chance by 8amt on Thursday to tok im side of di tori for di prosecutor's office," minister Euclides Acevedo tell AFP. E also add say dem go investigate dia own customers authorities join.

"I respect say im na big man for sports but di law no dey respect pesin. No mata who you be, di law still apply to you," Oga Acevedo tell local tori pipo.

Ronaldinho dey Paraguay to promote one book and do campaign for underprivileged pikin dem.

Di 39-year-old win World Player Of The Year two times (2004 and 2005) and im win di World Cup for 2002 wit fellow superstar strikers Ronaldo and Rivaldo.