Lagos State commissioner for health say anoda man wey just enter Nigeria na suspect for coronavirus.

Prof Akin Abayomi say di Nigerian man come back with headache, and say e dey hard am to breathe but im no get fever.

"We no dey take chances. Active transmission (to infect anoda pesin) dey happun for France now. We don isolate am and we dey run di test"

Wetin we know about dis case