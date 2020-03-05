Coronavirus: Lagos govt. dey test Nigerian wey go France for wetin fit be new case
Lagos State commissioner for health say anoda man wey just enter Nigeria na suspect for coronavirus.
Prof Akin Abayomi say di Nigerian man come back with headache, and say e dey hard am to breathe but im no get fever.
"We no dey take chances. Active transmission (to infect anoda pesin) dey happun for France now. We don isolate am and we dey run di test"
Wetin we know about dis case
- Di man land from France on Tuesday, 3 March, wia im spend 7 days
- Di patient na Nigerian
- E begin get headache and breathing wahala
- Authorities go carry am, put am for isolation (na only im dey by imsef)
- Dem dey run test to see if im get coronavirus
- Result go come out today, Thursday, 5 March