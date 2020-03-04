Image copyright Google Image example APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole don be Govnor of Edo State before

Adams Oshiomhole wey chop high court order on Wednesday say make im no parade himsef again as national chairman of Nigeria ruling political party; All Progressive Congress (APC), don beat chest come outside say im still be di national chairmo of di party.

Oga Oshiomhole, through im press secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, tell BBC Pidgin say, dem don already carri di mata go Court of Appeal for "stay of execution plus appeal di ruling."

"Wit di process wey currently dey before di Appeal Court, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, still remain di national chairman of di party." Ebegbulem tok.

On Wednesday, Abuja High Court give order make Adams Oshiomhole stop to dey parade imself as di National Chairman of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC for Nigeria.

Meanwhile di Acting National Secretary of di APC, Victor Giadom, bin tell BBC Pidgin say di party accept di earlier court decision to suspend Adams Oshiomhole as di party national chairman.

Di party national secretary say, since na competent court of justice give order for di suspension of oga Oshiomhole, "as a law abiding political party, we go respect all lawful court order."

Oga Giadom say, di National Working Committee go get to meet togeda to decide weda or not dem go appeal.

Na for November 2019 Adams Oshiomhole,bin first chop suspension as di national chairman of Nigeria ruling party from im native branch wey be Edo State chapter of di All Progressives Congress Party .

How e bin take start

Justice Danlami Senchi wey give di court order on Wednesday say di political parties must obey dia constitution and as im ward bin don suspend Oshiomhole, im no suppose dey function as di National Chairman of di party pending wen dem go hear di mata.

Di judge fix di case for April 7 and 8, 2020.

Dat time, di chairmen of APC, for 18 Local Goment Areas for di state pass vote of no confidence for Oga Oshiomhole on Tuesday, di State APC Chairman, Aslem Ojezu tell tori pipo.

Tori be say oga Adams Oshiomhole and Osho baba as some pipo dey call am and im state Govnor Godwin Obaseki dey get some kain quanta on top who dey in charge for di state.