Image copyright AFP Image example HRW say ova seven million people dey in need of urgent life-saving assistance because of insurgency

Aid agencies dey struggle to respond to di humanitarian crisis wey dey happun for north-eastern Nigeria because of di way insecurity and restrictions wey military don sama dem dey worse., Human Rights Watch tok.

Ten years of insurgency by Boko Haram Islamist militants don make ova two million pipo no get wia to live.

"Make Nigerian authorities make sure say aid agencies fit deliver timely and effective help to people wey conflict for di kontri dey affect" said HRW researcher Anietie Ewang in a statement.

"Restrictions wey no make sense dey make pipo wey dey need life-saving assistance suffer more ."

Di rights group tok to plenti organisations, and some of dem say di military control for where dem dey work dey put dia life for danger.

Dem dey fear say dem fit no dey see dem as independent organisation from goment.

Last year, dem kill 12 aid workers and two pipo still dey for captivity after dem abduct dem.