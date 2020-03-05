Image copyright Idris Ibrahim Image example Sunni protesters say make Hisbah take action against di singer

One musician for northern Nigeria Yahaya Sharif-Aminudon go hide after one song wey im sing cause kasala among one group of Sunni Muslims.

One small group wey dey do "I no gree" bin gada outside di headquarters of di Islamic police, wey dem dey call di Hisbah, for di northern city of Kano.

Dem want make di Islamic police take action against di musician.

Anoda group wey dey follow Tijaniya Muslim brotherhood wey accept di song, say dem no see anytin wey bad wit am.

But Sunni Muslims say di song dey bad as na imam e dey praise pass sotey e carry am pass di Prophet Muhammad.

For last weekend, dem burn di musician house.

Di Islamic police don beg di pipo say make dem no carry law put for their hand as dem dey work wit regular Nigerian police to find di musician.