Twitter dey test one feature wey go gree make some tweets disappear after 24 hours, dey announce on Wednesday.

Di new feature wey dey call "fleets" be like di vanishing posts wey dey for Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

Di changes don provoke pipo to start di hashtag #RIPTwitter to begin trend as users dey hala say di new feature go make di micro-blogging site be like oda social media platforms.

For now na only Brazil Twitter dey test di function.

Kayvon Beykpour, di company product oga, explain say di new feature go allow people post wetin dey their mind wey dem no dey comfortable to share wit public.

E explain say make post dey on Twitter for very long time fit dey intimidate some users.

"We hope say Fleets go fit help pipo share wetin dey their mind wey fear no gree dem to Tweet," he write for inside seven-part post for Twitter.

Di vanishing messages go show wen dey click pesin user profile foto. Users no go fit reply, like, or publicly comment on top any of di messages wey dey disappear.

Some Twitter users don tok dia mind for di mata.

Mr Beykpour agree say di Fleets be like stories features wey dey Facebook and Instagram. He say Twitter go add small tins wey go make am different.

Di company neva tok wen Fleets go dey for di whole world.