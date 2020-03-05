Image copyright Google Image example APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole don be Govnor of Edo State before

Federal High court for Kano don cancel Abuja High Court decision to suspend Adams Oshiomhole as di national chairman of di ruling All Progressive Congress.

Justice Lewis Allagoa order di Department of State Service (DSS) and police make dem provide Oshio Baba wit security wey im go take resume office.

Justice Danlami Senchi of di federal High Court, Abuja, bin give court order on Wednesday say make political parties obey dia constitution and as Oshiomhole ward bin don suspend am, im no suppose dey function as di National Chairman of di party pending wen dem go hear di mata.

Justice Senchi, fix di case for April 7 and 8, 2020.