Nigeria Presidency appoint new acting President for Court of Appeal

Image copyright justicemensem.com

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don appoint Justice Monica Bolna'an Dongban-Mensem Acting President for di Court of Appeal.

Di appointment wey go first last three months go begin wit immediate effect from di number 6 day of March, 2020.

According to Presidency post for Twitter, di number 6 day of March na di day wey di current President of di Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, go retire from service.

Justice Mensem, na di next senior Judge of di Court of Appeal, and Presidency say she "go dey act until President Buhari appoint pesin to di position base on Senate confirmation.

Di appointment na based on approval of di kontri Chief Justice of di Nigeria as par wetin Section 238(4) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution tok.