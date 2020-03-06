Image copyright Manchester United/TWITTER Image example Odion Ighalo

Nigeria international football star and Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo say im know care wetin wey anybody tok as im surprise pipo wit im move go Old Trafford after di two goals wey im score for di Premier League FA Cup quarter-final line-up and di correct win for Derby County.

Di 30 year old now don score three goals as im begin play for United and e play well pass di pesin wey be di highest goal scorer for Man U, Wayne Rooney for Pride Park.

Ighalo say so far im team mates, oga and im fans believe in am, im go continue to work and dem must keep moral high to deliver dis season.

United don win di FA Cup 12 times and Derby don play for six-fifth round since 1999. As dem play reach, dem stil neva reach quarter finals.