Di health commissioner for Nigeria commercial capital, Lagos, don confam say dem don isolate three pipo wey dem suspect say e fit get coronavirus.

Di three pipo dey one isolation centre for Yaba, make dem for fit prevent dem for possible spread of di virus. Dem don collect dia samples and dem go release di result later.

Prof Akin Abayomi, tok say one of di 3 na Nigerian wey enta di city on Monday afta dem spend seven days for France and dem later come back with headache and respiratory symptoms.

Di oda cases na travellers from England and China.

Prof Abayomi tweet about di three cases:

Earlier on thursday, di commissioner bin announce say one man wey just enter Nigeria na suspect for coronavirus.

Prof Akin Abayomi say di Nigerian man come back with headache, and say e dey hard am to breathe but im no get fever.

"We no dey take chances. Active transmission (to infect anoda pesin) dey happun for France now. We don isolate am and we dey run di test"

Nigeria confam im first coronavirus case on 27 February.