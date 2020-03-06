Image copyright West Midlands Police Image example Birmingham Crown Court convict Michael Oluronbi and Juliana Oluronbi ontop plenti accuse

One church pastor wey also call imsef prophet wey rape children plenti times afta "holy baths" dey go jail for 34 years.

Michael Oluronbi wey be 60 years old, abuse six girls and one boy for over 20-years, ontop claim say di holy baff go pursue evil.

Im wife Juliana Oluronbi, wey arrange abortions afta four girls carry belle for am, go also spend 11 years for prison.

Birmingham Crown Court bin find both of dem guilty for January.

Oluronbi go cari di victims wey be pikin dem, to stand naked for rubber of water, for wetin im bin call "spiritual baffing".

E tok say na to clean dia soul and protect dem from devil, but court tok say di true reason, na so e go fit enjoy imself sexually.

Prosecutor Philip Bradley QC tok say Oluronbi bin rape im victims plenti times, wey bin lead to unwanted pregnancies and abortions dem.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image example Red ceremonial robes wey police seize from Oluronbi's house

Police catch Oluronbi last year May for Birmingham Airport, wen im bin wan run go Nigeria.

E tok afta im arrest say na di devil make am do am.

For statement, one of di victims wey don reach her thirties tok say, Oluronbi, "comot my innocence, youth and purity as pikin."

Anoda one say, she bin chop soap till she sick, so she go fit comot wetin im put for her bodi.

Anoda woman tok say she no fit go church again afta wetin happun.

Di court find Oluronbi wey come from Nigeria guilty of 15 counts of rape, seven indecent assaults and two sexual assaults.

Im wife dey guilty of three counts of aiding and abetting rape.