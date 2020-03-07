Image copyright Getty Images

Lagos State goment don release one new video, wia dem ask passengers wey dey plane with di Italian patient wey catch coronavirus, to come forward for testing.

Di Lagos State health commissioner Prof Akin Abayomi wey tok inside di video say di risk if dem no come present demsef na say dem fit don catch di coronavirus sef and dem no go know.

Prof Abayomi say goment sabi everyone wey don dey in contact with di Italian patient - di first confam case of di disease for Nigeria.

"But we get some challenges... many pipo don put fake information ontop dia forms when dem arrive. And dis one make am impossible for us to find dem," tok di health ministry oga.

Image copyright LSMOH

Im draw ear give give general public say if dem sabi any passengers wey dey flight TK 625 from Istanbul, Turkey wey land Lagos on 24 February, make dem come forward with di informate.

Dis na to for di benefit of di passengers and for everybody because if di passengers don get coronavirus, dem fit spread am.

Di health commissioner say di first patient, wey be 44 years old man, don dey well small-small but e still get di virus for body and dem no go release am until e test negative.