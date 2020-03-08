Image copyright Google Maps

One pesin don die afta storey building wey dem dey renovate, collapse for Palmgrove area of Lagos State, south west Nigeria, on Saturday evening.

Lagos State authorities release statement say di man wey die na 35-year-old labourer wey bin dey do work for di building site.

According to statement from Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), joint rescue operation with pipo from Lagos Fire Service, reach di site to comot di bodi of di victim, wey dem don hand over to Police.

Di building belong to one Nigerian company, Keystone Bank, according to statement wey LASEMA oga Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu bin release.

Just di day before, on 6 March di goment agencies wey dey responsible for building permit, and that of physical planning bin do meeting on how to make sure say structure wey anybodi dey build no dey anyhow.

Na about 36,000 buildings na im fit soon collapse for Lagos, Nigeria, according to di Building Collapse Prevention Guild of Nigeria (BCPG).

Di President of BCPG, Akinola George tell BBC News Pidgin say dis na because most buildings for Lagos no be pipo wey dem properly train to dey build am.

And for late 2019, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency say na poor building materials and workmanship fit don make one house to fall yakata for Ikoyi area for di state.