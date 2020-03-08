International women day: common nutrition myths about women wey get belle.
Clinical nutritionist Collins Akanno of diet 234 don give more informate on top di common nutrition belief wey some pipo get concerning women wey dey pregnant as di world dey mark international women's day on 8 March.
Oga Akanno tell BBC Pidgin say na lie for dat myths wey say if women wey get belle chop food wey dey draw (okra and snail) e go make di pikin dey dull. Instead e say did food dey good for dia body.
Di clinical nutritionist also list some oda belief wey get to do with taking of traditional concoction to make di pikin for belle small. E say dis kain behaviour no good as e fit affect di baby later in di future.