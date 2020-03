Women's Day: Explosion don spoil de day for Bamenda - Cameroon

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo for Bamenda form part of di Anglophone region of Cameroon wey accuse di Francophone of oppression

Tori for dis women's day from Bamenda na say local bomb explode for commercial avenue grand stand as woman dem for 'Abakwa' go march.

De explosion happen as governor for Northwest region Adolph Lele L'Afrique bi di make e speech.

Dis cause total panic as all woman dem start run for hide.

For now local media report say about 10 pipo get wound from de bomb explosion.

For now governor nova give official tok as to weti happen.

Kontri pipo di suspect separatist fighters for de explosion.

Just now reports say some house opposite grand stand for commercial avenue for Bamenda catch fire.