5 tins wey Harry and Meghan go do before dem step down dis March

Harry and Meghan, and Ross Kemp, clap as one winner propose to im partner

Prince Harry and Meghan don attend one awards ceremony for London to celebrate military pipo wey sick and those wey wunjure as part of dia last assignments.

Di event wey focus on military pipo wey don enta sports na di first public royal duty dem don do since di announcement.

Na also di first time dem dey attend any official event togeda since dem announce for January say dem wan step back as senior royals.

Dem go step down final-final on 31 March.

For im speech, Prince Harry tok say im dey proud to serve di Queen and di kontri.

E say many servicemen and women don give am assurance of dia support as im sef go always support dem.

Di couple go formally step down as senior royals from 31 March

Harry wey get 10 year military career go retain im ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader when e step down, but im honorary military positions go dey suspended.

Di engagement na part of di final royal duties for di couple.

Prince Harry join Lewis Hamilton for di official opening of di Silverstone Experience, wey be museum for British motor racing

Final duties

Friday, 6 March - Duke and duchess of Sussex go attend Endeavour Fund Awards.

Prince Harry dey join Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton for di official opening of di Silverstone Experience, wey be museum for British motor racing, on Friday.

Saturday, 7 March - Di duke and duchess do attend di Mountbatten Festival of Music for di Royal Albert Hall.

Meghan go mark International Women's Day.

Monday, 9 March - Di couple go join di Queen and oda royals for di Commonwealth Day service for Westminster Abbey - dia last official appearance as HRHs.