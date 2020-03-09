Human rights activists, internet service providers and technology companies gada for National Assembly to chook mouth on top di social media bill, wey don dey controversial.

Di reason for di bill according to wetin dem write put inside na stop di spread of lie-lie and fake news for Nigeria but ogbonge activist Omoyele Sowore don reject dat kain tok say instead di bill na to protect pipo wey dey in power.

"Na di Nigerian goment sef dey tok lie-lie, like when dem say di economy dey grow, even though e no ginger go anywia," na so Sowore tok.

"Di bill don die and we dey here to bury am," tok Sowore wey di federal goment bin nack accuse of terrorism.

Anoda wey dey di room wit di former presidential candidate na Deji Adeyanju, wey di goment detain for long time.

BBC tori pesin wey dey inside di venue of di public hearing torchlight some protesters from Amnesty International wey carry 'Freedom of expression na human right' placard enta.

Di social media bill, wey im official name na 'Protection from Internet Falsehoods, Manipulations and other Related Matters Bill' na di handiwork of Senator Muhammed Sani Musa from Niger wey sponsor am.

For im opening statement, di president of di Senate, Ahmad Lawan say di public hearing dey important because of how plenty pipo dey tok about am.

Senator Musa wey initiate di bill say fake news bad pass virus, say na epidemic wey di world need to confront.