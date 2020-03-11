Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghanaians say dem no believe say de country make ready to fight coronavirus.

Ghana dey intensify efforts to prevent against coronavirus from entering de country.

Despite preparations by government, some Ghanaians say dem no believe say de country make ready to fight di disease.

Health Ministry for Ghana set up 100-bed capacity facility inside one remote area to quarantine suspected cases.

Dem also secure some 5000 personal protective equipment for health personnel which dem share across various regions.

Dem go take quarantine people wey display symptoms of coronavirus.

Despite these efforts some feel say e preparation no be enough.

One Ghanaian, Benjamin talk BBC Pidgin say "if you check de quarantine measures, Ghana no make ready to fight coronavirus. We for learn from Rwanda where dema goment put washing basins inside de city, Kigali make people wash dema hands."

Another lady, Magdalene Mensah wey BBC Pidgin talk to explain say "even normal hospital cases people no dey get beds sleep top, hospitals already dey under pressure. I doubt say we make ready to deal with coronavirus."

President Akufo-Addo place temporary travel ban on public officials so say dem no go catch de virus during travels.

So far Ghana health service budget initial Ghc35 million, plus additional Ghc11 million to fight de virus.

Some Ghanaians dey call on goment make dem close de entry points make people no enter de country.

So far kontries wey dey share border plus Ghana like Togo den Burkina Faso all get de virus some.