Coronavirus: Nigeria don quarantine four children ontop COVID 19 mata
Lagos state commissioner for health professor Akin Abayomi say dem don quarantine six more pipo ontop di Coronavirus gbege wey dey shele.
Prof Abayomi tell tori pipo on Wednesday say "we quarantine four children and dia teacher as dem fly enta di kontri from United States plus anoda man wey fly in from United Kingdom, dem get contact wit pesin wey dey infected".
E no dey clear if di infected pesin dey obodo oyinbo or for Nigeria.
Di health commissioner say dem don run test on di new pipo but dem test negative, but dem go run more test later and if dem still dey negative, dem go discharge dem.
Di commissioner also say HIV drugs follow for melecine wey dem dey use manage di Italian man wit coronavirus for Nigeria.
Prof Abayomi say di man bin dey get wahala for im respiratory system so dem decide to apply one HIV drug for im treatment.
"As we give am di drug, di respiratory mata stop within 24hours" na so di commissioner tok.
E say true true di man dey stable but dem no fit discharge am until dem confirm say di virus no dey im mouth, nose and lungs again so im no go dey harmful to di society.
For oda mata, di commissioner say dem don identify di two pipo wey dem bin declare missing unto say dem bin dey same plane wit di Italian wen im dey enter Nigeria.
E salute media pipo unto say na dem pass informate wey help dem identify di two passengers.