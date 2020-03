Coronavirus tips: How to self-isolate to prevent di spread of Covid-19

You sabi wetin self-isolate (or self-quarantine) mean and how to do am?

Di general medical advice be say, if you suspect say you get coronavirus, don dey in contact wit pesin wey don get am, or don dey wia plenty cases of di virus bin dey, den you need to self-isolate.

Dis na even if authorities never tell you to do am.