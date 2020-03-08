Everton oga Ancelotti dey ready for 'emotional' return

Image copyright Chelsea FC Image example Former Chelsea oga, Carlo Ancelotti

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti don tok say e go be emotional moment for am as e dey face Chelsea today for Stamford Bridge.

Di Italian spend two seasons for Chelsea, wia im win di Premier League and FA Cup Double in 2009-10.

Dem sack am afta e finish second for di league in 2010-11.

Today game go pit Ancelotti against Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who play under the 60-year-old man when e dey Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea oga hugging Everton oga for Stamford Bridge

Oga Ancelotti neva face Chelsea wey im manage between 2009 and 2011 before.

Since Ancelotti first game on Boxing Day as Everton oga, only Liverpool (30) and Manchester City (19) don win more Premier League points.

Everton don score in all 10 of dia league games under the Italian - di current longest scoring run for di division.