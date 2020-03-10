Image example Consumers dey buy fuel for Ghana

Consumer protection group for Ghana say if Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) no reduce fuel prices by close of this week, dem go carry dem go court for what dem say be "cheating".

Dem dey make dis demand after global crude prices drop from about $45per barrel to below $30.

Executive Director for Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah talk BBC Pidgin say "check like Ghana here prices dey go up sooorn, if global prices come den dem no want reduce prices locally."

"If all avenues for discussion, negotiations fail, dem go force we to take all of dem go court sake of dem dey cheat we."

Around 2015, petroleum regulator National Petroleum Authority (NPA) start dey implementation petroleum product price deregulation.

What de deregulation system dey mean be say if global prices increase, local prices dey rise, wey if global prices fall then prices for reduce for local pumps.

E be sake of dis deregulation policy wey for Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) dey call for reductions soonest.

"World market prices go down, cedi make stable against de dollar, we dey expect say pump prices go reflect de gains but unfortunately de Ghana petroleum service providers no want do anything about am" Duncan Amoah add.

COPEC say make dem reduce prices by at least 10 percent, which go be like Ghc4.80 per litre from de current Ghc5.38 per litre.