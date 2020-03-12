Image copyright Getty Images

E dey begin wit one innocent click.

As coronavirus dey spread across di world, hackers bin dey use wetin dem call 'Phishing' to create fear and confusion to spread computer virus in calculated ways.

Di BBC don dey track some of di email scam wey cyber-security organisations bin report since di outbreak for news.

Dem find different different criminal campaigns with plenty fake emails.

Phishing campaign for news bin dey before but sabi pipo for informate say di increase in attack wey dem link to Covid-19 dey really worse.

Di Cybercriminals bin dey use English, French, Italian, Japanese and Turkish language to target pipo, industries, wey include transportation, healthcare, insurance, hospitality and manufacturing.

E no dey possible to tell how really bad e be but dis na sure way to find out

'Click hia for di Coronavirus Cure'

Image copyright Proofpoint Image example Victims wey dey cure face, dem com steal im personal details

Researchers for Proofpoint first notice one strange email wey dey send to dia customers for February. Di message na from one mysterious doctor wey claim say e get one document with details about coronavirus vaccine wey di Chinese and UK governments dey cover up.

Proofpoint say di email go carry di curious recipients wey click on di document to a normal, trustworthy Docusign page but na webpage wey criminals build demselves to pack login details. Once dey get di account name and password, your documents are diadocuments, plus dey gain access to any oda site dat use the same email and password.

Di correct way to see wia a link go take you is to shake your mouse cursor ova it and a true URL label go appear. If u no dey sure, make you no click.

'WHO: dis tip fit save you'

Image copyright Proofpoint Image example The World Health Organization is being impersonated by many hacking campaigns

Hackers don dey pose as di World Health Organization (WHO) since di outbreak of di virus but dis one dey nasty.

Analysts say victims who download no dey get any useful advice and dia computers go dey infected with yamayama software wey dem call AgentTesla Keylogger.

Proofpoint say once pesin instal am, dis malware go record all keystrokes and send am to di attackers, a way to give access to online banking and financial accounts.

To avoid dis scam, make you ignore emails like dis from WHO as dey fit be fake. Instead make you visit dia official website or social media channels for di latest advice.

Make you no click any electronic communication wey dey related to moni through email