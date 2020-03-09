Image copyright AFP Image example Di patient bin die afta im no gree make dem transfer am go isolation ward

One German tourist wey dem bin dey treat for coronavirus for Egypt don become di first pesin to die from di virus for Africa.

Di 60-year-old bin land Egypt one week ago come dey complain of fever.

Dem carry am go hospital for di Red Sea resort of Hurghada for treatment wia dem find out say im get coronavirus.

AFP tori pipo report say serious pneumonia affect im breathing.

Di patient bin die afta im no gree make dem transfer am go isolation ward wey only am go dey inside.

For Saturday, Egypt ministry of health announce say dem get 45 new cases wey involve travellers wey bin dey inside cruise ship, wey go bring di total to 48.

Dem quarantine di ship and move di pipo wey dey infected to isolation facility for di north of di kontri.

Dis na di latest number of confam coronavirus cases for Africa: