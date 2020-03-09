Image copyright Getty Images Image example Scientific staff members dey works for one secure laboratory dey research coronavirus, for di Pasteur Institute inside Dakar on February 3, 2020.

Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently announce say dem don publish di first African SARS-CoV-2 genome sequence, from di COVID19 case inside di kontri.

But di kwesion wey dey di mind of plenti pipo be say; wetin dis one mean.

According to one official wey dey inside di communication department of NCDC, Chukwuemeka Oguanuo, dis 'genome sequence' na necessary step wey dem need to do to first of all understand di virus wey dem dey deal with.

"In a nutshell, sequencing be say; wen you sequence a gene, e mean say you want to understand di activities of di DNA of a virus.

For instance if somebodi get virus and you sequence di gene, e mean say you wan understand dat virus DNA beta. So with understanding di virus beta, e fit tell you if na di same kain virus wey dey spread across di world or na new one."

Di official add say dis sequencing go help to understand dis particular strain of coronavirus through im DNA and e fit also tell a lot about di virus plus help di development of vaccine and treatment.

E say no be say dem go just develop vaccine anytime soon but dem need to first of all understand everything about di virus wey dem dey deal wit.

NCDC join bodi togeda with African Centre of Excellence for the Genomics of Infectious Disease (ACEGID), Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and odas take do dis sequencing.

China don first do dis gene sequence of di COvid19 as di virus begin spread for dia kontri but Nigeria be di first for Africa to do dis gene sequencing.