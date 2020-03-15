Image copyright Minsate Image example Cameroon health officials, minister in blue overall at the Nsimalen airport, March 2

Cameroon don identify number four case for coronavirus for Yaoundé Nsimalen airport wit de machines for check pipo weh deh di enta kontri.

Dis na de latest informate weh Cameroon health minister, Manaouda Malachie tweet dis afternoon.

Yesterday Manaouda announce sad news say Cameroon don register no. 3 case for coronavirus, kontri man weh e di stay for Italy.

On Sunday, 15 March health authorities don confirm number four case, pesin weh e fly kam for kontri wit SN Brussels from Roissy, Charles de Gaulle, RCDG airport for France.

"Na de machines dem for airport helep for suspect dis suspect weh e test positive, weh deh put e for quarantine for Jamot Hospital for Yaoundé", Manaouda tok.

Minister continue for call kontri pipo for bi double careful, respect hygiene rules, and if pipo weh deh turn back for kontri get signs laik, catarrh, cough, deh no di breath well, make deh call 1510.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Currently 33 of 47 sub-Saharan African kontris get testing facilities, up from only two for January

Weti we sabi for coronavirus cases for Cameroon

Na travellers weh deh enta kontri get bring coronavirus

De first and second cases, 58 years old man weh be Franco-Cameroonian and e partner for Central Hospital.

Deh di respond for treatment since number 6 day for March

Third case: Cameroonian weh e di live for Italy. E bi pass for Paris before e enta kontri.

De patient enta for number 7 day for March and na for number 14 day deh confirm e positive.

Deh quarantine e but e no bi clear for which hospital

Fourth Case: For now, health boss nova tok who e bi, weda na man or woman, e age and kontri.

Deh quarantine e for Jamot Hospital.