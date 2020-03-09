Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje don approve make di State Executive Council remove Emir of Kano Emirate Muhammad Sanusi II.

For statement wey di secretary to di Kano state goment release, dem say dem listen to di relevant stakeholders before dem come to dis conclusion.

Dem claim say di Emir of Kano totally disrespect lawful instructions from di office of di state Govnor and other lawful authorities wey include im refusal to attend official meetings and programmes wey di goment organize without any beta reason.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.