Aminu Ado Bayero na di 15th Emir of Kano

Kano state goment for Nigeria announce Aminu Ado Bayero as di new Emir of Kano on Monday, 9 February to make am di 15th Fulani ruler wey go rule di Kano Emirate.

Di shocking announcement bin come on Monday afta di Kano state goment remove di former Emir Emir Muhammad Sanusi II from di throne.

Dis na some major tins you go need to sabi about dis new Emir.

Like papa, like son

Aminu Ado Bayero dey follow in im papa footsteps.

Im be di second son of former Emir Ado Bayero wey bin dey di throne for 55 years.

Im and di dethroned Emir na di same age

Dem born Aminu Ado Bayero for 1961, same year wit Muhammad Sanusi II.

Bayero come di Fulani Sullubawa part of Nigeria.

Aminu Ado Bayero go from Emir to Emir

Aminu Ado Bayero/instagram

Before now, Bayero na di Emir of Bichi wey be one of di four new Emirates wey Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje create for 2019.

Di oda emirates wey di Governor bin create na Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

Bayero bin hold plenti traditional titles like di Dan Majen of Kano, before im become di Emir.

Im no be illiterate

Tho most of Bayero education na for northern Nigeria, im further im education go Aviation School Oakland in California, USA.

Before im go obodo oyibo, im bin study Mass Communication for Bayero University, Kano.

E no too tey afta im flying school, im come begin work as public relations officer for Kabo Air wey don pack up now.