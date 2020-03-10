How to prepare Egusi soup

Image copyright iStock

Egusi na West African name for di seeds of plants like squash, melons, wen dem dry am go turn to main ingredient for many dishes for di sub-Saharan region.

Mostly for Nigeria, Egusi dey go down well wit pounded yam. Dis seeds get plenti fat and protein.

Nigerian Egusi soup na soup wey dey thickened wit ground melon seeds wit oda vegetables.

Na one of di most popular soups wey most tribes for Nigeria dey prepare wit different styles. You fit cook am wit goat meat, beef or fish.

Dis recipe go show you how to prepare Nigerian Egusi soup wit melon seeds.

Ingredients

1 cup of about 3-5 onions wey dem blend and fresh pepper

4 cups of Egusi melon seeds wey dem grind

Half to 1 cup of palm oil

2 teaspoons of fresh Une Iru (locust beans)

Salt for taste

Grinded crayfish

7-8 cups of stock

Cook meat and fish, di quantity wey you like

2 cups of pumpkin leaves wey dem don cut

3 tablespoons of bitterleaf wey dem don wash

How you go cook am

You go need to make your egusi paste first. To do dis one, you go blend egusi seeds and onion mixture, den put am one side.

To make di soup:

1. Inside big pot, heat palm oil for fire for one minute den add di Une( iru).

2. Begin add di stock small-small, den set di fire on low heat make e cook small.

3. Add teaspoon size of di egusi paste mixture to di stock. Make sure say e form ball.

4. Leave am to cook for 20-30 minutes so di egusi balls go cook well-well.

5. Add di meat and fish and oda orisirisi.

6. Add di pumpkin leaves and waterleaf

8. Turn am and cover di pot, den leave am to cook for 7-10 minutes till di leaves don soft.

9. Add di bitterleaf. No cover di pot again until e don cook finish for anoda 5-10 minutes.

10. Turn am, check weda seasoning dey inside and evritin dey taste ok.

Now enjoy your delicious Nigerian Egusi soup!