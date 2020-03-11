Image copyright KANO EMIRATE COUNCIL

Di 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II wey goment remove from di powerful throne for northern Nigeria don collect new appointment on Wednesday.

Malam Nasir El-Rufai wey be di Govnor of neighbouring Kaduna State appoint oga Sanusi Lamido as di Chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU).

Sanusi go provide symbolic and substantive leadership to increase di profile of KASU, according to wetin Govnor El-Rufai tok for statement.

At di moment, Kano State goment for north west Nigeria don banish Sanusi go Nasarawa State for north central part of di kontri, so wit all of dis wey dey happun, wetin dey next for di dethroned Emir?

So wetin be di next tin for Sanusi?

BBC follow one professor of history, Dr. Tijjani Naniya tok and im breakdown wetin Sanusi next move fit be;

E fit fight for im throne

Plenty reports don tok say Sanusi go challenge di dethronement for court. Naniya also give us gist say one group sef don go court say dem no go gree.

Anoda professor of history, Rasheed Olaniyi, too tok say di society wey Nigeria be now go allow Sanusi fight for imsef for court. Di professor also tok say di banishment no go fit stand for democratic system wey Nigeria be.

So, if Sanusi go court. e fit win, and come back to claim im throne.

E fit become Caliphal

Sanusi II fit get luck like im grandfather to become big caliphal. Na wetin Naniya tok.

Caliphal na spiritual leader of Islam, wey fit claim to be great descendant from Prophet Muhammad.

E say wen dem dethrone Sanusi I (di grand papa of Sanusi Lamido) for 1963, e become ogbonge religious leader for di country. Sanusi grandfather become representative of Sheikh Ibrahim Niass for di whole West Africa.

Di position of caliphal come make am popular pass wen im be Emir. Dis na something Sanusi wey im grand pikin fit do too.

E go be godfather?

Wen dem dethrone Ibrahim Dasuki as di Sultan of Sokoto for dat time, our historian tok say im come dey popular.

Na for 20 April, 1996 during di military goment of Sani Abacha, as Nigeria Head of State, na im dem remove Ibrahim Dasuki as di 18th Sultan of Sokoto.

Im loyalist dey carry im name for head, wey come make am get plenty political influence. Pipo wey wan contest election go con dey consult am.

As pipo plenty wey like Sanusi II, im sef fit become godfather like Dasuki.

Muhammadu Sanusi II na former governor of Nigeria's central bank

E fit dey exile forever

One tin wey fit happen to Sanusi na say e fit no get chance to enter im town again if di political power wey im offend no forgive am.

Di professor tok say Sanusi I grandfather wey chop sack in 1963 no fit enter im town for about seventeen years until former governor Abubakar Rimi forgive am.

Di historian tok say na Ado Bayero wey replace come give am house.

We no know if Sanusi II fit get di same fate as im grandfather but dat go depend on weda Ganduje forgive am and di junior Ado Bayero sef con give am house. E go be history on repeat.

Prof. Rasheed Olaniyi tell BBC say dem fit forget sanusi for exile as e be for some oda traditional ruler wey dem don banish for past.

Maybe e fit go back to im profession

Sanusi na ogbonge Economist. E bi govnor of central bank before former President Goodluck Jonathan sack am for 2014. Even as im be emir, e continue to dey give economic advise on top international stage.

Eric Teniola, wey be former Director for Nigeria Presidency and traditional ruler of Akangun of Idanre for Ondo State, South Western part of Nigeria, tok say one option wey im get na to continue to dey do im advocacy. Oga Teniola say Sanusi don dey vocal since e be student for Kings College, Lagos.

Trus, Sanusi dey criticise wetin im think say na bad financial policy of di goment.

Also, e fit increase im advocacy for social reform. Sanusi dey lik to dey tok about social issue and to dey empower women.

E fit continue for dis line and become big big economist and social advocate.

Now e fit join politics fully

Pipo for media dey tok say Sanusi go join politics, contest for post wen dem common am as CBN governor.

E shock some pipo wen e go be emir but now wey im don chop sack, e fit con dey consider to contest for political office.

Although Teniola tok say Sanusi fit no wan join partisan politic. Teniola remind us say Sanusi don tak before befor say im goal na to become Emir. But, now wey dem don comont am, dat goal don dabaru.

Any pesin wey be di Emir of Kano, na one of di most powerful Muslim traditional leaders for Nigeria. But traditional leaders for Nigeria no too get constitutional powers tho dem get influence, dem dey see dem as custodians of both religion and tradition.

Tori be say dis no be di first time im dey experience dis kain thing for im career.

For 2014, former President Goodluck Jonathan sack Sanusi as govnor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), sake of some financial mago-mago.