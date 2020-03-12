Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana immediate neighbours, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire and Togo don record confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection

Ghana step up preparations and response plan to deal with coronavirus plus $100 million dollar financial commitment.

Prez Akufo-Addo announce Wednesday night inside national address say he direct en finance minister make he release dis fund.

Dis monies go "expand infrastructure, buy materials and equipment, and public education" Akufo-Addo explain.

During de address Ghanaian leader also urge nationals make dem shun dey foreign travels for now.

"All of us for shun foreign travels, except de most critical ones until de virus matter finish" President Akufo-Addo talk.

Dis proposal to citizens dey come on de back of a temporary ban wey de Prez impose on public officials this week against all foreign travels.

Ghana raise de preparation and response plan to coronavirus after all three neighboring countries, Togo, Burkina Faso and Benin record cases.

Prez Akufo-Addo add say once World Health Organization (WHO) announce day de virus turn "pandemic" den e mean say as a nation dem for step up preparation.

Ghana Health Ministry already set up 100-bed capacity facility inside one remote area to quarantine suspected cases plus some 5000 PPE kits.

Some Ghanaians talk say dem no sure if de country make ready sake of health infrastructure be poor.

But with dis monies, health officials leading de fight fit boost de country en preparedness and response plan against de pandemic.