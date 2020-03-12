Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria get two confirmed case of coronavirus

World Health Organization (WHO) don officially announce coronavirus as pandemic... but wetin be pandemic?

Eight kontries now dey report more than 1,000 cases caused by Covid-19, and e don infect more than 120,000 pipo worldwide.

But wetin exactly be pandemic? Wetin e mean to declare pandemic? And how dey take deal with pandemic?

Di word pandemic dey put fear for pipo body- but pandemic na something wey fit dey controlled.

Dis na wetin you need to know.

Wetin be pandemic?

Pandemic na wen infectious disease dey spread easily from pesin to pesin from different part of di world.

While epidemic na wen plenty pipo for one small area get one disease di same time.

So pandemic na when epidemic spread across di world.

Wetin go happun if dem declare pandemic?

When WHO declare pandemic, e mean say dem get big plan between kontries and scientist from all over di world. Dia target na to stop di pandemic as soon as possible with all di resources like medicine and money.

WHO goal "na di highest level of health" for "everybody". So when dem make dis kain announcement na to help pipo to get better.

Pandemic control go make kontries and goments dem work together, make sure say pipo get extra vaccine wey dey right, dem go ask pipo to stay for house, stop plenty pipo to gather or even sef stop travelling for a period of time, and make sure say di informate wey dem dey release dey clear so pipo know wetin to do.

Wetin dey cause pandemic?

Pandemic na how far one disease don spread, no be how serious di disease be.

Tori be say e get plenty pandemics wey don happun before wey dem don control.

Some of di biggest examples for history na HIV/AIDS pandemic and bird flu pandemic 2009.

How pandemics dey end?

Pandemics no dey last forever, and e get different reasons why e be like dat- one of dem na di amount of co-ordinated effort wey dem use to shut dem down.

Oda reasons na pipo go come dey immune to di disease, and go begin affect few pipo.

Or if disease na animals carry am come, these animals fit come no dey active.

For example na malaria- wey na mosquito dey transmit am dem no dey active for cold weather or winter.