Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di 2020 final suppose happun for Wembley on 12 July

Uefa don call emergency meeting for Tuesday wia dem go discuss di possibility of postponing Euro 2020 by one year.

European football governing body go hold video conference meetings to discuss dia response to di coronavirus outbreak.

Discussions go cover all domestic and European competitions, including Euro 2020.

Euro 2020 suppose take place from 12 June-12 July for venues all ova Europe.

Uefa don invite representatives of dia 55 member associations, plus di boards of di European Club Association, di European leagues and representative of world player union Fifpro.

Meanwhile, La Liga don suspend dia league for at least di next two rounds of matches" sake of say dem quarantine Real Madrid squad because of coronavirus.

In addition, Danish Football Association don cancel all football activities for di kontri for two weeks while di Netherlands' Eredivisie don dey suspended until 31 March.

For Italy, Serie A dey suspended until 3 April, and di kontri dey on lockdown. Two players - Juventus' Daniele Rugani and Sampdoria's Manolo Gabbiadini - test positive to coronavirus.