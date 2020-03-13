Image copyright Twitter/@masarautarkano

Nigeria federal high court for Abuja, don order di kontri security agencies to free one dethroned king for northern part of di kontri, wey dey on exile.

Former emir Lamido Sanusi bin carri Nigerian goment go court to challenge why police detain am for Awe, one town for Nasarawa State (north central Nigeria) afta Govnor Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano State for north west region remove am as di 14th Emir on Monday and replace am immediately with anoda king.

Justice Anwuli Chikere give di order afta Sanusi lawyer Lateef Fagbemi carry di mata go court on Friday.

Pipo wey dis mata concern na di Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; di Director-General of di Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; di Attorney-General of Kano State, Ibrahim Muktar, and di Attorney-General of Nigerian goment, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Di Judge fix March 26 to hear di case.

Why Sanusi go Awe town?

Na banishment culture for Kano Emirate inside norther Nigeria for any deposed king to go on exile after dem remove am.

One tin wey fit happen to Sanusi na say e fit no get chance to enter im town again if di political power wey im offend no forgive am.

Sanusi grandfather wey chop sack in 1963 no fit enter im town for about seventeen years until former governor Abubakar Rimi forgive am.

According to history na di new king Ado Bayero wey replace come give am house.

We no know if Sanusi II fit get di same fate as im grandfather but dat go depend on weda Ganduje forgive am and di junior Ado Bayero wey be di new Emir of Kano Aminu ef con give am house.

E go be history on repeat.

Image example Dis na Awe Nasarawa State (north central Nigeria) -Di new place where di exiled King Sanusi Lamido go serve im banishment

BBC tori pesin wey cari eye dis new domot of di deposed Emir for Awe Nasarawa State (north central Nigeria) tok say na contingent of 'overzealous' policemen dey guard Sanusi Lamido. Apart from one of im wives and some of im pikins, no visitors don dey allowed to see am, our tori pesin report on Wednesday evening.

Even two traditional rulers from Karshi (Dr. Muhammad Sani Bako), and di Yakanajin Uke, Alh. Ahmad Abdullahi, dem no allow dem to see am wen dem visit.