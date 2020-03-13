Image copyright Other Image example (Stock image) Travellers wey dem dey screen for main airport as part of preventative measures

Ghanaian authorities say dem don start di process of tracing everyone wey bin contact di first two patients wey test positive for Covid-19 disease.

Health Minister Kwasi Agyemang-Manu wey confam di first two cases on Thursday night announce say both individuals enter Ghana from Norway den Turkey.

Tori be say dem don keep di two patients wey get di coronavirus for isolation alias separate ward.

De two cases test positive after laboratory tests from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research on March 12, 2020.

Ghana Ministry of Health say dem dey for stable condition.

On Wednesday Ghana step up preparations and response plan to deal with coronavirus plus $100 million dollar financial commitment.

Prez Akufo-Addo announce Wednesday night inside national address say he direct en finance minister make he release dis fund.

Dis monies go "expand infrastructure, buy materials and equipment, and public education" Akufo-Addo explain.

During de address Ghanaian leader also urge nationals make dem shun dey foreign travels for now.

"All of us for shun foreign travels, except de most critical ones until de virus matter finish" President Akufo-Addo talk.