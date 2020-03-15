Image copyright InSTAGRAM/@charlesofplay Image example Charles Okpaleke na di executive producer for Living In Bondage

Ramsey Nouah feem, Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, pack seven awards on Saturday for di seventh edition of di Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

Di 2019 remake feem even carry di award for Best Overall Movie of di night.

Di feem wey be di follow-up to di 1992 classic of di same name na di first time Ramsey Nouah wey follow win di Best Director award for im work, go direct a movie.

Di feem follow win for Best Sound Editor, Best Cinematographer, Best Soundtrack, Best Writers, Best Movie for West Africa and Best Overall Movie.

Di movie follow di life of man wey neva find work afta five years wey im don graduate and find imself for situation to make quick money with jazz.

Pipo for social media don dey tok dia mind on top di movie.

You fit find oda winners of di night here: