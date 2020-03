Authorities don confam fire disaster for Festac Town, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Di fire explosion happun on Sunday around 9 o'clock, according to Lagos State Emergency Management Authority LASEMA.

"E be like bomb, my daughter run come meet me with fear", according to BBC tori pesin wey dey live for di area and hear di explosion.

BBC Pidgin find out say na gas leak from one gas company fit don cause di explosion.

One school for di area don collapse sake of di fire explosion.

Emergency responders including fire service don rush di area to rescue di situation.

We dey follow di tori as e dey happun and we go give una update.