Image copyright Getty Images Image example One passenger wear a mask as she dey wait for Bole International Airport for Addis Ababa

Two more African kontris, Rwanda and Namibia, don confam dia first cases of coronavirus for dia kontri.

Health minister for Rwanda confam di first case of coronavirus for di kontri on Saturday, as goment for Namibia sef confam two cases wey be di kontri first case.

Na one India citizen wey come from Mumbai, India, for March 8, 2020 carry di virus enter Rwanda but for Namibia, na Spanish couple wey come from one Southern African kontri carry am enta.

Di Minister for Rwanda say di patient no get symptoms wen im attival Rwanda and reported imsef to hospital on March 12, where dem quick test am.

Di patient don dey receive treatment and im dey stable condition but dem isolate am from oda patients. Dem don trace all di pipo wey get contact with the coronavirus patient.

Rwanda don warn im pipo to continue to dey observe health instructions wey authorities give them. Especially to dey wash dia hnd, avoid where pipo plenty, and to go hospital if dem dey fell sick.

At least nineteen kontris across Africa na im don et confam cases of di virus.