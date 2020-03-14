Image copyright Manaouda Malachie Image example Cameroon health minister, Dr Manaouda Malachie

Cameroonian weh e di stay for Italy, na number three coronavirus case weh Cameroon register.

For number 6 day for March Cameroon bi register e first and second cases for coronavirus, Franco-Cameroonian, den woman weh e bi get contact wit de man.

Health authorities put dem for central hospital and de bi di respond fain for treatment.

Dis morning, Minister for health, Dr, Manaouda Malachie send anoda sad news for e twitter, say Cameroon don register number three case for coronavirus.

According to Manaouda, dis case na 56 years old Cameroonian weh e di stay for Italy but e bin pass for France den enta kontri for number 7 day for March.

"Health authorities don put de pesin for isolation and deh di trace all e contacts dem", Manaouda, tok, den add say make kontri pipo bi careful.

wash hands wit soap

sneeze for inside elbow

make any pesin weh e travel kam back stay 14 days inside before mix wit pipo

call number 1510 in case of any signs

Meanwhile, Cameroon bi hold meeting for regional health ministers for check dis palava for coronavirus.

Deh decide for connect dia labs dem and directive on how for diagnose or check coronavirus.

For seka coronavirus, Gabon lock e border wit Cameroon.

Cameroon embassies dem for France and America don di ask pipo for coronavirus card before deh get visa for enta Cameroon.