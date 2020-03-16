Na at least 17 pipo die for di pipeline explosion wey happen for Abule Ado area of Lagos State, southwest part of di kontri, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confam give BBC pidgin.

25 oda pipo injure for di fire disaster wey destroy hundreds of millions of properties around 9:05am on Sunday 15 March, 2020 for di community wey dey near Festac town for Amuwo-Odofin Local Goment Area for Lagos mainland.

"We recover 17 bodies and we don treat 25 pipo wey get injure for di site," Lasema tok for statement wey dem issue last night.

One school for di area don collapse sake of di fire.

Eyewitness wey dey ground wen di Lagos explosion happun tell BBC Pidgin say im see wen dem carry one of di Reverend Sisters for Bethlehem Girls College comment after di school collapse on top her head.

Nosa Okunbor, di Head, Public Affairs for Lasema, say "wen di Lasema Response Team (LRT) arrive di incident scene, dem discover say one raging fire don scatter plenti residents wey don jappa from di domots for fear of say di fire go burn dem. "Di primary cause of di explosion still dey unknown. Some oda explosions wey follow fit don cause di damage to plenti buildings including one church wey di explosion bury to ground zero and di damage e cause to St Margaret's girls hostel inside di College.

Image example DI explosion cause plenty houses for Abule Ado to collapse

Di eyewitness wey tok say im name na Victor Obanor tok say im dey Abule Ado, distance of about 1.3km, wen im hear di loud sound of di explosion on Sunday morning.

According to Obanor, im carry motorcycle to trace where di big smoke wey follow di sound dey come from.

"Wen we hear di sound for Abule Ado. I stay for Ijegun. Wen we hear di sound, we wan know wetin happun, we con dey follow di smoke wey bring us to dis place. Wen we reach here, we see many pipo. We see one lady wey call us to come help rescue some girls.

"Dem bi 15 of dem. We con put dem for inside Sienna carry dem go trade fair for Abule Ado. Na dia we con dey ask dem say wetin happen.

BBC pidgin find say di reverend sister, Henrietta Alokha, na di administrator of di school and she don die wen dem commot her.

Our correspondent also find say her corpse wit anodo two staff for di school don dey Navy Reference Hospital where deposit am afta di incident.

Image example Building collapse for Bethlehem Girls College for Abule Ado Explosion

Di eyewitness add say: "Di girls tok say dem dey mass when dem hear sound wey bi like bomb, dem come run commot. Di girls tok say reverend sister and father dey inside wen di building fall"

Obanor tok say Lagos State response team commot di reverend sister later for under di bricks.

Two oda staff of di school wey die na dia engineer and security man.

Obanor sef tok say dem carry some of di girls go Navy Reference Hospital and Holy Family Hospital at Ijegun.

BBC pidgin find say some of di students of Bethlehem Girls College wey dem carry go di Navy hospital don go dia house after di hospital treat dem.

Image example Plenty houses wey dia roof don commot afta Lagos Explosion

Rescue agencies tell BBC Pidgin say ; "Operation still dey in progress to rescue di situation while investigations remain on going".

Dem appeal for calm and beg residents to shun fake news. Fire service still trying to put out di fire as at Monday morning.

NNPC - wey be Nigeria goment oil company wey also suffer damages for dis explosion, announce on Sunday night say dem put off di pipeline fire around 11.30pm but di fire start again early mor mor on Monday.

Mele Kyari, di Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announce say di company maintenance team go move in and repair damaged pipe segment.

Lagos Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu visit di area wia e announce N2 billion naira (5.4 million dollars) relief fund for di victims of Abule Ado explosion inside Amuwo Odofin.

"Di state go immediately release N250 million naira (675.7 thousand dollars) into di fund and e beg well meaning Nigerians and organisations alias good samaritans to contribute to di fund.

Festac Town, Ado Soba also feel di effect of di explosion for Abule Ado inside Lagos Mainland.

Festac na dat town Nigeria use host di famous Festac '77 cultural festival. Festac town dey 14km from Lagos International Airport.