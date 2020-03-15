Image copyright MICHAEL TEWELDE

Government of Ghana announce four more new cases of coronavirus.

Health officials reveal say dem discover 2 cases on dis past Friday wey dem discover another two on Saturday.

As e be, Ghana don record total of 6 cases of coronavirus and all be pipo wey travel enta Ghana from abroad.

Another woman who also arrive for Ghana around 9th March, 2020 start dey develop symptoms yesterday.

On de 14th March, 2020 dem record two new cases again.

42 year old Ghanaian who travel go Switzerland report to hospital on 14th March.

Another 41 year old Ghanaian male report of fever for Tema, he also travel through Germany den Turkey in de last 14 days before he arrive Ghana.

After dem run tests on dema blood samples of all these 4 people, de tests come out as positive for covid-19.

Health officials say at the time all these people enter de country, dem never develop symptoms of de disease.

Director of Public Health for Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie who announce de outbreak talk say so far de country record total of six cases.

Minister of Information talk say government issue travel advice to Ghanaians which be say, govment dey discourage people from travelling around dis time.

Officials start dey do contact tracing to establish de possible people wey these people contact.On Friday, 13th March, 2020 one 56 year old Ghanaian who visit UK for like 10 days start dey develop symptoms around 12th March.

We dey follow di tori as e dey happun and we go give una update.