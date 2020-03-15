Image copyright Twitter Image example Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

Government announce new travel advise give all travelers after de country record four new cases of covid-19 from travelers wey enter de country.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, dem give airlines strong instructions say make dem no allow people wey travel from countries wey get over 200 cases of COVID-19 from joining dema flights to Ghana.

"We strongly discourage all travels to Ghana at dis stage until further notice."

"Any traveller unless dem be Ghanaian citizens wey visit country wey record at least 200 cases of COVID-19 no go enter de Ghanaian jurisdiction" Mr Oppong Nkrumah talk.

Govment make dis announcement for press briefing under today after de country record four new coronavirus cases which increase total cases to six for Ghana.

Authorities also say dem dey strongly discourage Ghanaians from traveling around dis time sake of de outbreak.

If you no dey fall inside de category wey dem bam, authorities say you for go through mandatory 14 days self quarantine.

Dis go help reduce possible infection of other people if such travelers like Ghanaian citizens wey enter de country get de virus low key.

President Akufo-Addo last week announce $100 million monies wey de country go take deal plus coronavirus.

Authorities for Ghana say dem dey step up dema plans to deal plus dis global pandemic.