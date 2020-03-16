Image copyright AFP Image example The Institut Pasteur de Dakar, inside Senegal, na one di first laboratories wey fit to test samples ontop dis Coronavirus palava

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) say di test result of suspected coronavirus patient wey dey Enugu State, south east part of di kontri, don commot negative.

NCDC wey be di join-bodi of doctors and specialist wey dey fight di coronavirus for Nigeria release di test results early Monday morning, according to tweet wey dem post.

Informate wey NCDC give no tok if di patient na man or woman and e no tok if e bi Nigerian of foreigner but di patient don dey isolation where dem take im test.

Dem how draw ear give evri pesin say e dey important for pipo to wait for confamation before dem go begin spread rumour.

Last Friday, Nigeria Health Minister Osagie Ehanire announce say dem go discharge di Italian man wey carry coronavirus enta Nigeria dis week.

Im also tok say di second patient for coronavirus from Ogun State don test negative and dem go discharge am join.

Nigeria confam im first coronavirus case for February and di Italian man wey carry di virus enter di West African kontri still dey isolation.

Last Wednesday, World Health Organization, di ogbonga joinbodi on health mata for world, declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey every where for world.

According to di According to di Worldometer, na at least 6,518 pipo don die from di virus so far and na at least 169,610 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 130 kontris.