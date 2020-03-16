Image copyright Emmanuel Oyeleke

Ghana govment impose ban on all public gatherings like conferences, funerals, festivals, political rallies, Church services, Islamic worship for 4 weeks starting Monday, 16th March, 2020.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announce de ban for national address inside Sunday night after inter-ministerial committee on coronavirus response meeting.

After deliberations govment review de public gathering advisory for de protection of Ghanaians.

Shut down of all school and Universities

Govment shut down all schools and Universities whether public or private sake of coronavirus outbreak starting today for de next four weeks.

Dis move according to govment dey in line plus dema plans to ensure public safety and protection of de Ghanaian population.

According to de President, he task Ministry of Education, plus Ministry of

BECE and WASSCE candidates who dey prepare for examinations go attend school to prepare for dema exams except say school authorities for ensure dem dey practice safe social distancing protocols.

Private Burials allowed but no go pass 25 people

Despite de ban on funerals, govment say private funerals go fit happen.

He point out say such funerals for no exceed 25 people.

"Private burials go fit happen, but with limited numbers, wey no dey pass twenty-five people in attendance" Prez Nana Akufo-Addo add.

Political rallies, sports events, religious activities cancelled

Also political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, like church services in churches den mosques all chop de ban some from today till de next four weeks.

Dis mean say de Ghana Premier League which Ghana Football Association np suspend despite de outbreak of covid-19 go dey on hold.

Business, supermarkets, night clubs for practice social distancing

Govment say businesses den workplaces fit continue to operate, but dem for observe social distancing between patrons and staff.

Also establishments like supermarkets, shopping malls, restaurants, night clubs, hotels den drinking spots for observe enhanced hygiene procedures by providing, hand sanitizers, running water den soap for washing of hands.

Transport terminals for get running water, soap, hand sanitzers

Ministry of Transport according to govment for work plus de transport unions den private and public transport operators to ensure say enhanced hygienic conditions dey all vehicles and terminals.

To do dis dem for provide hand sanitizers, running water and soap for washing of hands den stuff.

Hygiene for market areas

Ministry of Local Govment and Rural Development go also work plus Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure say markets across de country dey practice enhanced hygiene conditions.

Ghana dey fight against community outbreak

Director of Public Health for Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie talk Ghanaians on Sunday afternoon say de total number of cazes for Ghana rise catch six.

Ghana confirm de first two cases on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example On 11 March, 2020 Akufo-Addo release $100 million to enhance Ghana coronavirus preparation plan.

On Friday 13th March, 2020 de country san record two more cases of covid-19.

Wey on Saturday, 14th March, 2020 dem san record another two cases of covid-19.

So far five of de cases dey Accra wey one dey Ashanti Region.

President Akufo-Addo talk say so far all de six cases wey Ghana record be imported, de measures wey authorities roll out go ensure say de country fit contain de virus den prevent community outbreaks.

Ghana govment on Sunday announce new travel advise give all travelers after de country record four new cases of covid-19 from travelers wey enter de country.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, dem give airlines strong instructions say make dem no allow people wey travel from countries wey get over 200 cases of COVID-19 from joining dema flights to Ghana.

"We strongly discourage all travels to Ghana at dis stage until further notice."

"Any traveller unless dem be Ghanaian citizens wey visit country wey record at least 200 cases of COVID-19 no go enter de Ghanaian jurisdiction" Mr Oppong Nkrumah talk.

Last Wednesday, World Health Organization, di ogbonga joinbodi on health mata for world, declare coronavirus as pandemic wey mean say e don dey every where for world.

According to di According to di Worldometer, na at least 6,518 pipo don die from di virus so far and na at least 169,610 pipo don get di Covid 19 disease for more than 150 kontris.