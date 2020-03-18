Image copyright Getty Images

As di coronavirus dey continue to spread, many Kontris for all ova di world don advise dia pipo make dem no travel and some don even put dia pipo on hold untill di COVID-19 disease pass.

In fact, na around forty kontris don get some kain of bans for dia airports and for foreigners.

See how kontris for Africa take ban dia own.

Kontri Wen Travel restriction Nigeria March 18, 2020 Nigeria announce ban on travellers from 13 kontris wey include China, US and UK as na dem get pass 1,000 Coronavirus cases. Ivory Coast March 17, 2020 Ivory Coast ban all foreigners to no enta di kontri for di next fifteen days. Ghana March 16, 2020 Ghana announce say make pipo wey dey travel from kontris wey get ova 200 cases of coronavirus no enta dia kontri. Algeria March 16, 2020 Algeria announce say from March 19, no sea or air travel from Europe even as dem ban flights from Morocco, Spain, France and China. Sudan March 16, 2020 Sudan don ban pipo wey dey come from China, South Korea, North Korea, France, Italy, Iran, Spain, Japan, Egypt to enta di kontri except dem be citizens. Egypt March 16, 2020 Egypt don suspend all international travel by air from March 19 till March 31. South Africa March 15, 2020 South Africa ban foreigners from eight kontris wey include UK and America make dem no enta dia kontri say dem no go even get visa. Morocco March 15, 2020 Morocco say dem no go allow flights go Algeria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, even close dia land borders join. Kenya March 15, 2020 Kenya announce say any kontri wey get pipo with Covid-19, make dem no enta dia kontri for di next 30 days. Djibouti March 15, 2020 Djibouti neva get any case of coronavirus but don cancel all dia flights weda to or out of di kontri till further notice. Namibia March 14, 2020 Namibian goment announce say dem don suspend flights wey dey go and come from Qatar, Ethiopia and Germany for di next 30 days. South Sudan March 13, 2020 South Sudan don tok say dem go block direct flights wey get cases of coronavirus outbreak wey include Egypt and di United Arab Emirates. Uganda March 12, 2020 Uganda impose dia own travel restriction from China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Spain say make dem no come di kontri.

As dis one dey happun, restrictions dey happun all ova di world. Di most recent be say di European Commission wan make travel between di Europe free travel kontris to dey on only compulsory basis.

So far around di world, di number of coronavirus cases don rise to 188,638 and kill 7,511 pipo.