Coronavirus-Virus: Nine African kontris wey get travel ban ontop COVID-19 spread
As di coronavirus dey continue to spread, many Kontris for all ova di world don advise dia pipo make dem no travel and some don even put dia pipo on hold untill di COVID-19 disease pass.
In fact, na around forty kontris don get some kain of bans for dia airports and for foreigners.
- Nigeria ban travellers from China, Italy, US, UK, plus nine oda kontris sake of Coronavirus
- Ivory Coast ban foreigners from kontries wit over 100 Covid-19 cases
See how kontris for Africa take ban dia own.
|Kontri
|Wen
|Travel restriction
|Nigeria
|March 18, 2020
|Nigeria announce ban on travellers from 13 kontris wey include China, US and UK as na dem get pass 1,000 Coronavirus cases.
|Ivory Coast
|March 17, 2020
|Ivory Coast ban all foreigners to no enta di kontri for di next fifteen days.
|Ghana
|March 16, 2020
|Ghana announce say make pipo wey dey travel from kontris wey get ova 200 cases of coronavirus no enta dia kontri.
|Algeria
|March 16, 2020
|Algeria announce say from March 19, no sea or air travel from Europe even as dem ban flights from Morocco, Spain, France and China.
|Sudan
|March 16, 2020
|Sudan don ban pipo wey dey come from China, South Korea, North Korea, France, Italy, Iran, Spain, Japan, Egypt to enta di kontri except dem be citizens.
|Egypt
|March 16, 2020
|Egypt don suspend all international travel by air from March 19 till March 31.
|South Africa
|March 15, 2020
|South Africa ban foreigners from eight kontris wey include UK and America make dem no enta dia kontri say dem no go even get visa.
|Morocco
|March 15, 2020
|Morocco say dem no go allow flights go Algeria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, even close dia land borders join.
|Kenya
|March 15, 2020
|Kenya announce say any kontri wey get pipo with Covid-19, make dem no enta dia kontri for di next 30 days.
|Djibouti
|March 15, 2020
|Djibouti neva get any case of coronavirus but don cancel all dia flights weda to or out of di kontri till further notice.
|Namibia
|March 14, 2020
|Namibian goment announce say dem don suspend flights wey dey go and come from Qatar, Ethiopia and Germany for di next 30 days.
|South Sudan
|March 13, 2020
|South Sudan don tok say dem go block direct flights wey get cases of coronavirus outbreak wey include Egypt and di United Arab Emirates.
|Uganda
|March 12, 2020
|Uganda impose dia own travel restriction from China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea, and Spain say make dem no come di kontri.
As dis one dey happun, restrictions dey happun all ova di world. Di most recent be say di European Commission wan make travel between di Europe free travel kontris to dey on only compulsory basis.
So far around di world, di number of coronavirus cases don rise to 188,638 and kill 7,511 pipo.