Anyone wey di travel from kontris like China, Iran, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Spain and Republic of Korea go first do two type of screening before dem go allow dem into Nigeria.

But no be only di secondary screening dem go do, dem go also do self isolation for 14 days before dem go start to dey mingle wit di public.

Di Minister of state for Health, Dr. Adeleke Mamora na im tell tori pipo dis one for Abuja during di routine coronavirus briefing.

Oga Mamaora explain give say although through out dis week di kontri neva record any case of coronavirus, Nigeria still dey high risk like any oda kontri and dat di health authorities go kontinue to monitor returning travellers wey fit dia case definition.

E also say di kontri go kontiue to improve im surveillance, detection and risk communications.

" From 7th of January till date, a total of 48 pipo wey meet our index case definition don do screening for covid 19 for eight states of Lagos, Ogun, FCT, Yobe, Rivers, Kano and Enugu'

"47 of dem test negative and dem don clear dem, one bin dey positive and di result of one dey pending", di minister explain.

E further explain say, di 70-year-old mama case for Enugu wey bin return from di Uk also don test negative to coronavirus and dat except di first case, Nigeria neva record any oda case

Oga Mamora also yarn say, di kontri don develop a case of management guideline and e dey train health workers across di states of di federation, to ensure say di kontri dey ready kampe to fight di virus.