Cameroon don confirm number five case for coronavirus-Covid 19 for night, Cameroon Health Minister, Manaouda Malachie tweet dis morning.

Dis number five case pesin land for airport as deh confirm say e get coronavirus-Covid-19, deh take care immediately, Manaouda tok.

Manaouda afta number four case say make passengers for Air France and Brussels Airline weh deh enta kontri for number 7 and 14 days for March call emergency numbers also put dem selves for quarantine.

One member of Parliament, Cabral Libii don say make president for National Assembly Cavaye Yeguie Jibril weh e komot France for March 14 no kam contaminate odas.

MPs weh deh elect dem newly di take office officially today for National Assembly and Cavaye weh e bi di sick for France turn back for number 14 day for March.

"Outgoing National Assembly President suppose put e self for quarantine", de MP tok.

Cameroon don stop goment officials for travel outside kontri but nova stop pipo for enta kontri.

Just now French embassy don close their two schools for Yaoundé from today, March 16 for check de situation.